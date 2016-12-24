Chief Master Sgt. Harold Hutchison from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to KTVH about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 15:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503100
|Filename:
|DOD_103967421
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Harold Hutchison - NORAD Santa Tracker, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
