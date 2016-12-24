Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to CP 24 about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 13:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503087
|Filename:
|DOD_103967408
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|US
This work, Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover - NORAD Santa Tracker, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
