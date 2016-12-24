Gen. Lori Robinson from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to The Weather Channel about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 10:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503073
|Filename:
|DOD_103967385
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Lori Robinson - NORAD Santa Tracker, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
