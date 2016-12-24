(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates - NORAD Santa Tracker

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to CP24 about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 07:54
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates - NORAD Santa Tracker, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Norad Santa Tracker
    Christopher Coates
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    NORADTracksSanta

