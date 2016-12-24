Capt. Scott Miller from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to WCNC-TV about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 07:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503056
|Filename:
|DOD_103967263
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, NORAD Tracks Santa - WCNC-TV, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
