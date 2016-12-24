(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORAD Tracks Santa - WCNC-TV

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Capt. Scott Miller from NORAD Santa Tracker talks to WCNC-TV about the North American Aerospace Defense Command's mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 07:14
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD Tracks Santa - WCNC-TV, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Santa
    Christmas Eve
    NORAD Santa Tracker
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    NORADTracksSanta

