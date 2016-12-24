LTC Ortiz, CSM White and the rest of the 24th Press Camp HQ gives their seasons greetings to family back home.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 05:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|503017
|VIRIN:
|161224-A-GA562-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103967083
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 24th PCH "Guardians" Holiday Greetings, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
