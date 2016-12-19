(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shout Out - Steven Henderson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    12.19.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lloyd Harger 

    U.S. Army Central

    Shout Out. Sergeant First Class Steven Henderson gives a holiday
    shout out to his family and friends in East Texas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 01:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 503000
    VIRIN: 161219-A-NI347-486
    Filename: DOD_103967039
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KW
    Hometown: TYLER, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shout Out - Steven Henderson, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    holiday season
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Central
    SSG Lloyd Harger
    SFC Steven Henderson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT