Shout Out. Sergeant First Class Steven Henderson gives a holiday
shout out to his family and friends in East Texas
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 01:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|503000
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-NI347-486
|Filename:
|DOD_103967039
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|TYLER, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shout Out - Steven Henderson, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT