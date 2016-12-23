Troops across the globe stop and sing the holiday classic, Twelve Days of Christmas.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 19:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502989
|VIRIN:
|161213-D-KQ416-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103966701
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Troops Worldwide Sing 12 Days of Christmas, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT