    Troops Worldwide Sing 12 Days of Christmas

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense Media Activity

    Troops across the globe stop and sing the holiday classic, Twelve Days of Christmas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 19:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502989
    VIRIN: 161213-D-KQ416-001
    Filename: DOD_103966701
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troops Worldwide Sing 12 Days of Christmas, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Twelve Days of Christmas

