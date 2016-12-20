The Marines and Sailors of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command send holiday greetings to our friends and family back home while forward deployed to the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 07:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502893
|VIRIN:
|161220-M-FX760-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103965894
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from SPMAGTF-CR-CC, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT