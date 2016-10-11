(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ataturk Memorial Ceremony

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.10.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Kimberly OBrien 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    On November 10th every year, Turkey comes together in remembrance of a revered leader. Senior Airman Kimberly O’Brien takes us down memory lane to see why Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is so highly regarded.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ataturk Memorial Ceremony, by SrA Kimberly OBrien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

