Video feature on a runner. - We all want some time to relax after a long day at work, and there are a lot of different ways to do that. Senior Airman Kimberly O'Brien shows us what one Airman does to unwind and clear his head.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 04:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502882
|VIRIN:
|160915-F-HZ690-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103965853
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Runtastic, by SrA Kimberly OBrien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
