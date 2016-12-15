(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Lt. David Williams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    1st Lt. David Williams, public affairs officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, sends a holiday greeting to his family and friends back home in Roanoke, Virginia, while forward deployed in the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 03:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502861
    VIRIN: 161215-M-FX760-026
    Filename: DOD_103965793
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. David Williams, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Virginia
    Holiday Season
    Roanoke
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    1st Lt. David Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT