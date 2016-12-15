1st Lt. David Williams, public affairs officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, sends a holiday greeting to his family and friends back home in Roanoke, Virginia, while forward deployed in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 03:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502861
|VIRIN:
|161215-M-FX760-026
|Filename:
|DOD_103965793
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|ROANOKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. David Williams, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
