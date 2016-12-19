1st Lt. Veronica Ffrench, a communications officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, sends a holiday greeting to her family and friends back home in Milton, Florida, while forward deployed in the Middle East.
|12.19.2016
|12.23.2016 05:12
|Greetings
|502860
|161219-M-FX760-013
|DOD_103965792
|00:00:13
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|MILTON, FL, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Veronica Ffrench, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
