The United States and Japanese Governments agreed to consolidate training in the Northern Training Area in Okinawa, Japan. Corporal Takoune Norasingh shows us how that agreement is taking shape with a historic event.
|12.22.2016
|12.23.2016 00:40
|Package
|502846
|161222-M-VM836-040
|DOD_103965628
|00:00:59
|NAGO, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, United States Military returns nearly 10,000 acres of land to Japan (short version), by Cpl Takoune Norasingh
