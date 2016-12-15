C/Company 411th Civil Affairs Battalion facilitates a video project for the International Development and Relief Board (IDRB) educating Djiboutians on health and wellness of their livestock.
This work, 411th Civil Affairs helps educate, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
