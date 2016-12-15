(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    411th Civil Affairs helps educate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    12.15.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    C/Company 411th Civil Affairs Battalion facilitates a video project for the International Development and Relief Board (IDRB) educating Djiboutians on health and wellness of their livestock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 00:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502844
    VIRIN: 161223-F-SL890-001
    Filename: DOD_103965500
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 411th Civil Affairs helps educate, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Civil Affairs
    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF
    C/co 411th
    IDRB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT