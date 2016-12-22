(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Romp N' Stomp

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Even with all the cheer of the holidays parents sometimes need a helping hand. Army Sergeant Ricky Perez saw Old Saint Nick and friends doing their part to help out parents in the Humphreys community. The ACS hosts various events fro the mothers and children to help them get familiar with the environment and the community. Soundbites from Frank Hulse, Jennifer Dotson. Produced by Cpl. Lee, Jin Woo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:03
    Category: Package
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romp N' Stomp, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    ACS
    Camp Humphreys
    Ricky Perez
    Lee Jin Woo
    Frank Hulse
    Jennifer Dotson

    • LEAVE A COMMENT