Romp N' Stomp

Even with all the cheer of the holidays parents sometimes need a helping hand. Army Sergeant Ricky Perez saw Old Saint Nick and friends doing their part to help out parents in the Humphreys community. The ACS hosts various events fro the mothers and children to help them get familiar with the environment and the community. Soundbites from Frank Hulse, Jennifer Dotson. Produced by Cpl. Lee, Jin Woo.