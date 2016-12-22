(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Humphrey's Christmas Carolers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The holiday spirit takes many forms across the world. Army Sergeant Ricky Perez visits Camp Humphreys service members who share their joy with the local Korean community. Soundbites from Spc. Cardanius Matthews, Information Technology Specialist, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Capt. Jueun Kim. Produced by Sgt. Ricky Perez.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502815
    Filename: DOD_103964952
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphrey's Christmas Carolers, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Korean
    Christmas
    304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    Camp Humphreys
    Ricky Perez
    Jueun Kim
    Cardanius Matthews

