The holiday spirit takes many forms across the world. Army Sergeant Ricky Perez visits Camp Humphreys service members who share their joy with the local Korean community. Soundbites from Spc. Cardanius Matthews, Information Technology Specialist, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Capt. Jueun Kim. Produced by Sgt. Ricky Perez.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502815
|Filename:
|DOD_103964952
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
This work, Humphrey's Christmas Carolers, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
