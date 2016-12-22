(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Rendition Twas the Night Before Christmas

    KUWAIT

    12.22.2016

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle 

    77th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers deployed with 77th Combat Aviation Brigade read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' The compilation can have a run time of 3 min if intro and out are removed and shorter if in sections.

    Soldiers from 11 states and 1 territory make up the Brigade and supporting elements. For this video the Soldiers from Kuwait are reading.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Rendition Twas the Night Before Christmas, by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    77th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Charlie Company 1-111th
    777th General Aviation Support Battalion
    1-111th Bravo Company

