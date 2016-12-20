(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Peterson Aerospace Physiology Unit goes to USAFA Human Performance Lab

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY - Airmen from the 21st Aerospace Medicine Squadon Aerospace Physiologicy Unit at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., travel to the Human Performance Lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Dec. 20, 2016. The Airmen learned about how fitness and nutrition pertain to the curriculum they teach the students back at the APU. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    This work, Peterson Aerospace Physiology Unit goes to USAFA Human Performance Lab, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    training
    USAFA
    aerospace physiology
    APU
    human performance
    21st AMDS

