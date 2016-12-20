Peterson Aerospace Physiology Unit goes to USAFA Human Performance Lab

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY - Airmen from the 21st Aerospace Medicine Squadon Aerospace Physiologicy Unit at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., travel to the Human Performance Lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Dec. 20, 2016. The Airmen learned about how fitness and nutrition pertain to the curriculum they teach the students back at the APU. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)