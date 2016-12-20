U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY - Airmen from the 21st Aerospace Medicine Squadon Aerospace Physiologicy Unit at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., travel to the Human Performance Lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Dec. 20, 2016. The Airmen learned about how fitness and nutrition pertain to the curriculum they teach the students back at the APU. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 17:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502777
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-SV792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964779
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peterson Aerospace Physiology Unit goes to USAFA Human Performance Lab, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
