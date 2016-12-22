(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Rebecca Daugherty, Lt. Col. Aaron Milner

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Video

    477th Fighter Group

    Maj. Rebecca Daugherty Commander, Holiday Video Anchorage, AK. Commander, 477 AMXS and Lt. Col. Aaron Milner, Maint. Commander, 477th Fighter Group (Reserve), JBER, Alaska send a holiday greeting to Anchorage, Alaska.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Rebecca Daugherty, Lt. Col. Aaron Milner, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    Anchorage
    holiday season
    JBER
    Rebecca Daugherty
    Aaron Milner

