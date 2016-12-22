Maj. Rebecca Daugherty Commander, Holiday Video Anchorage, AK. Commander, 477 AMXS and Lt. Col. Aaron Milner, Maint. Commander, 477th Fighter Group (Reserve), JBER, Alaska send a holiday greeting to Anchorage, Alaska.
|12.22.2016
|Greetings
|00:00:11
|AK, US
This work, Maj. Rebecca Daugherty, Lt. Col. Aaron Milner, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
