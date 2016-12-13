(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Shout Out: 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Video by Lan Kim 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron leadership team gives a shout out to their deployed Airmen in the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 16:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502752
    VIRIN: 161213-F-SK304-1001
    Filename: DOD_103964724
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: F.E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shout Out: 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    shout out
    holiday season
    seasons greetings
    Middle East
    deployed Airmen
    90 LRS
    90th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT