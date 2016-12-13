The 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron leadership team gives a shout out to their deployed Airmen in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 16:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502752
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-SK304-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964724
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Shout Out: 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
