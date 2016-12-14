(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Forest Service Hosts Job Fair for the New Mexico National Guard

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Video by Jessica Pacheco Semenyuk 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    As an effort to educate veterans, their families and friends, of the employment process and the nationwide agencies that have reputation for being patriotic employers, leadership from the New Mexico National Guard invited the Forestry Service to brief audiences on what to expect and how to market themselves for the New Mexico labor force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forest Service Hosts Job Fair for the New Mexico National Guard, by Jessica Pacheco Semenyuk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    job fair
    department of agriculture
    2016
    usajobs.com
    forestry service

