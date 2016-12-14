As an effort to educate veterans, their families and friends, of the employment process and the nationwide agencies that have reputation for being patriotic employers, leadership from the New Mexico National Guard invited the Forestry Service to brief audiences on what to expect and how to market themselves for the New Mexico labor force.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502745
|VIRIN:
|161214-Z-TD510-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964633
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United States Forest Service Hosts Job Fair for the New Mexico National Guard, by Jessica Pacheco Semenyuk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT