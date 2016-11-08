(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spotlight 109th Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing

    Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Kayla Ludivig, flightline maintenance crew chief with the 109th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502724
    VIRIN: 160811-Z-YD502-561
    Filename: DOD_103964423
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight 109th Maintenance, by A1C Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    AF
    Skibirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT