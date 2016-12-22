Wishing you all a Happy Holiday season from the Oklahoma National Guard!
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 11:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502704
|VIRIN:
|161222-A-NK138-302
|Filename:
|DOD_103963845
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Hometown:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from the Oklahoma National Guard, by 1LT Leanna Litsch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT