(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays from the Oklahoma National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by 1st Lt. Leanna Litsch 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Wishing you all a Happy Holiday season from the Oklahoma National Guard!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 11:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502704
    VIRIN: 161222-A-NK138-302
    Filename: DOD_103963845
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from the Oklahoma National Guard, by 1LT Leanna Litsch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT