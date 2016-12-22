(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Wins Giveaway Grand Prize... A 2017 Jeep Wrangler!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Throughout November, the Air Force Services Activity’s Air Force Club Membership Giveaway program honored its members with weekly prizes… Here is James Truitt with the story of one lucky airmen who won the grand prize… days before Christmas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502684
    VIRIN: 161222-F-VX895-001
    Filename: DOD_103963660
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Hometown: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 25

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Wins Giveaway Grand Prize... A 2017 Jeep Wrangler!, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    Air Force
    AFIMSC
    AFSVA
    Air Force Services Activity
    Air Force Club Membership Giveaway program
    Jeep Wrangler

    PODCASTS

    Around the Air Force Around the Air Force
    Features stories from around the Air Force.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT