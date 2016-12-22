(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Military Returns Nearly 10,000 Acres of Land to Japan

    NAGO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Video by Cpl. Takoune Norasingh 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The United States and Japanese Governments agreed to consolidate training in the Northern Training Area in Okinawa, Japan. Corporal Takoune Norasingh shows us how that agreement is taking shape with a historic event.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 10:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502677
    VIRIN: 161222-M-VM836-453
    Filename: DOD_103963647
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: NAGO, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Military Returns Nearly 10,000 Acres of Land to Japan, by Cpl Takoune Norasingh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    USFJ
    AFN Okinawa
    United States Forces Japan
    Land Return
    NTA
    Northern Training Area

