(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OIR: Maintaining the runway, continuing the fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Kavish 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron members successfully coordinated the removal of rubber build-up off of 560,000 square feet of an active runway at an undisclosed location. The task was completed over a course of two weeks while mission-essential operations continued to support Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 05:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502624
    VIRIN: 161219-F-UB655-165
    Filename: DOD_103963189
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OIR: Maintaining the runway, continuing the fight, by SrA Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    operations
    logistics
    Airfield
    USCENTCOM
    F-22
    380 Air Expeditionary Wing
    KC-10
    Raptor
    AFCENT
    380th Air Refueling Wing
    Airfield Management
    aircraft
    380 AEW
    380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron
    United States Central Command
    Rubber Removal
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da'esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    380 EOSS
    Deliver Decisive Air Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT