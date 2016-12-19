380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron members successfully coordinated the removal of rubber build-up off of 560,000 square feet of an active runway at an undisclosed location. The task was completed over a course of two weeks while mission-essential operations continued to support Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 05:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502624
|VIRIN:
|161219-F-UB655-165
|Filename:
|DOD_103963189
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OIR: Maintaining the runway, continuing the fight, by SrA Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
