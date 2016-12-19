OIR: Maintaining the runway, continuing the fight

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron members successfully coordinated the removal of rubber build-up off of 560,000 square feet of an active runway at an undisclosed location. The task was completed over a course of two weeks while mission-essential operations continued to support Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.