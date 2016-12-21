(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for December 21, 2016

    JAPAN

    12.21.2016

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    An airman at Yokota gets an early Christmas gift home, and service members at Misawa bake for the holidays.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 21, 2016, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota
    Misawa
    Christmas
    Air Force
    Cookie Caper

