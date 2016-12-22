(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Christmas Shout outs

    JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shekinah Peake 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lance Cpl. Armando Nava, an administration specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, wishes family and friends in McAllen, Texas a Merry Christmas from Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Shekinah L. Peake/ Released)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502585
    VIRIN: 161222-M-OA997-004
    Filename: DOD_103962916
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: JP
    Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas Shout outs, by LCpl Shekinah Peake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Greetings
    Camp Hansen
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Christmas
    holiday season
    Shoutouts
    Marine Corps

