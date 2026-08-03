AFN Interviews Capt. Patrick O' Neill, commanding officer NSA Souda Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017753" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (August 5, 2026) Mass Communications Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Donahue interviews Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Capt. Patrick O'Neill, for his first triad interview Aug. 5, 2026. Armed Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Donahue)