NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (August 5, 2026) Mass Communications Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Donahue interviews Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Capt. Patrick O'Neill, for his first triad interview Aug. 5, 2026. Armed Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 05:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017753
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-AZ866-5314
|Filename:
|DOD_111886989
|Length:
|00:19:25
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Interviews Capt. Patrick O' Neill, commanding officer NSA Souda Bay, by PO3 Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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