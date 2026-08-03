Building Bridges Through Logistics: JGSDF Students Engage With 836th Transportation Battalion at Yokohama North Dock

Students from the newly reorganized Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Logistics Support School received a mission briefing from Maj. Rommel Verano, executive officer of the 836th Transportation Battalion, during an annual bilateral session at Yokohama North Dock.
The exchange deepened professional knowledge and strengthened grassroots ties between the two forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 01:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017749
|VIRIN:
|260806-A-MS361-6601
|Filename:
|DOD_111886789
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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