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    Building Bridges Through Logistics: JGSDF Students Engage With 836th Transportation Battalion at Yokohama North Dock

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Students from the newly reorganized Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Logistics Support School received a mission briefing from Maj. Rommel Verano, executive officer of the 836th Transportation Battalion, during an annual bilateral session at Yokohama North Dock.

    The exchange deepened professional knowledge and strengthened grassroots ties between the two forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017749
    VIRIN: 260806-A-MS361-6601
    Filename: DOD_111886789
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Building Bridges Through Logistics: JGSDF Students Engage With 836th Transportation Battalion at Yokohama North Dock, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USAG Japan
    Yokohama North Dock
    U.S. Army
    599th Transportation

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