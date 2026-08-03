Army Reserve Combat Engineers Launch "Volcano" Mine Dispenser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017740" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 364th Engineer Company (Sapper) sharpened a rarely executed battlefield capability, during Operation Bold Eagle 26, by employing the M139 “Volcano” mine dispenser, providing Soldiers with hands-on experience in one of the Army's specialized obstacle emplacement systems at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 19, 2026. 1st Sgt. Jesse Miller takes us through his units' experience.



Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment.