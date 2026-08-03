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    Army Reserve Combat Engineers Launch "Volcano" Mine Dispenser

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    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Combat engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 364th Engineer Company (Sapper) sharpened a rarely executed battlefield capability, during Operation Bold Eagle 26, by employing the M139 “Volcano” mine dispenser, providing Soldiers with hands-on experience in one of the Army's specialized obstacle emplacement systems at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 19, 2026. 1st Sgt. Jesse Miller takes us through his units' experience.

    Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017740
    VIRIN: 260806-A-BH424-3727
    Filename: DOD_111886520
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Reserve Combat Engineers Launch "Volcano" Mine Dispenser, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    CombatEngineers
    training
    Army Reserve
    BoldEagle26

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