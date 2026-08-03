(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Marines lead raid planning training during PANAMAX 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    08.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, lead Panamanian service members through instruction on raid planning and the five-paragraph order process to establish a shared understanding of mission operations during PANAMAX 2026, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise, in Panama, Aug. 4, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure the free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017729
    VIRIN: 260804-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111886328
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines lead raid planning training during PANAMAX 2026, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PANAMAX26, PANAMAX, RegionalPartners, RegionalSolutions, MARFORSOUTH, USSOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video