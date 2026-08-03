U.S. Marines lead raid planning training during PANAMAX 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017729" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, lead Panamanian service members through instruction on raid planning and the five-paragraph order process to establish a shared understanding of mission operations during PANAMAX 2026, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise, in Panama, Aug. 4, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure the free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)