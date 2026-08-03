U.S. Marines lead raid planning training during PANAMAX 2026

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, lead Panamanian service members through instruction on raid planning and the five-paragraph order process to establish a shared understanding of mission operations during PANAMAX 2026, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise, in Panama, Aug. 4, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure the free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017729
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886328
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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