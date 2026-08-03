19th MDG participates in a SOAR exercise at LRAFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen attached to the 19th Medical Group work with local first responders to simulate a mass casualty exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 30, 2026. The exercise was a full-scale readiness evaluation that consisted of treating simulated injuries, triaging patients and bolstering cooperation with the community. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017717
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886078
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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