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    19th MDG participates in a SOAR exercise at LRAFB

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attached to the 19th Medical Group work with local first responders to simulate a mass casualty exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 30, 2026. The exercise was a full-scale readiness evaluation that consisted of treating simulated injuries, triaging patients and bolstering cooperation with the community. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017717
    VIRIN: 260805-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111886078
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

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    TAGS

    first responders
    Team Little Rock
    19th MDG
    Herk Nation

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