8th Theater Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Montrell L. Kea, assumes responsibility of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command during a change of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. Sgt. Maj. Brian J. Morrison relinquished his responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Montrell L. Kea, 8th TSC command sergeant major. The passing of the unit colors is a time-honored tradition that represents not only the heritage and history of the unit, but also the unity and loyalty of its Soldiers. The custodian of the colors is the command sergeant major as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army video by Courtesy Asset)