8th Theater Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Montrell L. Kea, assumes responsibility of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command during a change of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 1, 2026. Sgt. Maj. Brian J. Morrison relinquished his responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Montrell L. Kea, 8th TSC command sergeant major. The passing of the unit colors is a time-honored tradition that represents not only the heritage and history of the unit, but also the unity and loyalty of its Soldiers. The custodian of the colors is the command sergeant major as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army video by Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017715
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-BA961-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886038
|Length:
|00:48:45
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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