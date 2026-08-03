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    Dagger Soldiers Sharpen Convoy Skills Through Virtual and Live Training

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Dagger Combat Logistics Company, 526th Light Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct Virtual Battlespace 3 and live convoy training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 20, 2026.

    The distribution platoon trained on convoy operations, logistics release points and supply caches in virtual and field environments at Training Area 10 and the VBS3 facility. The training improved platoon proficiency and strengthened noncommissioned officers’ confidence in making real-time decisions during convoy operations.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017710
    VIRIN: 260720-A-XY121-3736
    Filename: DOD_111885991
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Dagger Soldiers Sharpen Convoy Skills Through Virtual and Live Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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