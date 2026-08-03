Dagger Soldiers Sharpen Convoy Skills Through Virtual and Live Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017710" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Dagger Combat Logistics Company, 526th Light Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct Virtual Battlespace 3 and live convoy training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 20, 2026.



The distribution platoon trained on convoy operations, logistics release points and supply caches in virtual and field environments at Training Area 10 and the VBS3 facility. The training improved platoon proficiency and strengthened noncommissioned officers’ confidence in making real-time decisions during convoy operations.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson)