Protect the mission. Protect yourself. Verify, don’t trust.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017704" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fort Campbell Anti-Terrorism Office reminds service members and cleared personnel to remain vigilant when communicating with individuals online. Foreign intelligence services may use catfishing and other deceptive tactics to build relationships, gather sensitive information and target military personnel.



Service members should never discuss classified information, deployment schedules or sensitive mission details with unauthorized individuals. Online contacts who ask specific questions about military duties, security clearances or operations should be treated as potential threats and reported through the appropriate channels.



(U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley)