The Fort Campbell Anti-Terrorism Office reminds service members and cleared personnel to remain vigilant when communicating with individuals online. Foreign intelligence services may use catfishing and other deceptive tactics to build relationships, gather sensitive information and target military personnel.
Service members should never discuss classified information, deployment schedules or sensitive mission details with unauthorized individuals. Online contacts who ask specific questions about military duties, security clearances or operations should be treated as potential threats and reported through the appropriate channels.
(U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017704
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-GF305-8841
|Filename:
|DOD_111885910
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Protect the mission. Protect yourself. Verify, don’t trust., by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.