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    Protect the mission. Protect yourself. Verify, don’t trust.

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The Fort Campbell Anti-Terrorism Office reminds service members and cleared personnel to remain vigilant when communicating with individuals online. Foreign intelligence services may use catfishing and other deceptive tactics to build relationships, gather sensitive information and target military personnel.

    Service members should never discuss classified information, deployment schedules or sensitive mission details with unauthorized individuals. Online contacts who ask specific questions about military duties, security clearances or operations should be treated as potential threats and reported through the appropriate channels.

    (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017704
    VIRIN: 260804-A-GF305-8841
    Filename: DOD_111885910
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Protect the mission. Protect yourself. Verify, don’t trust., by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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