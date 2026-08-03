Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 4, 2026.
FRIES and SPIES enable Soldiers to rapidly enter or exit areas where helicopter landings are not possible. GoPro footage captures Soldiers conducting fast-rope operations and suspended beneath a hovering helicopter using the SPIES harness system.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017695
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-XY121-6473
|Filename:
|DOD_111885890
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct FRIES and SPIES Training (Part II), by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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