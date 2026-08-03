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    GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct FRIES and SPIES Training (Part II)

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 4, 2026.

    FRIES and SPIES enable Soldiers to rapidly enter or exit areas where helicopter landings are not possible. GoPro footage captures Soldiers conducting fast-rope operations and suspended beneath a hovering helicopter using the SPIES harness system.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017695
    VIRIN: 260804-A-XY121-6473
    Filename: DOD_111885890
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct FRIES and SPIES Training (Part II), by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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