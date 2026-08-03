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    GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct SPIES Training at Fort Campbell

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 4, 2026.

    SPIES training teaches Soldiers how to rapidly enter or exit landing zones that are unsuitable for helicopter landings. During the training, multiple Soldiers wear harnesses attached to a rope suspended beneath a hovering helicopter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017688
    VIRIN: 260804-A-XY121-2812
    Filename: DOD_111885876
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct SPIES Training at Fort Campbell, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st (AASLT)

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