U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 4, 2026.
SPIES training teaches Soldiers how to rapidly enter or exit landing zones that are unsuitable for helicopter landings. During the training, multiple Soldiers wear harnesses attached to a rope suspended beneath a hovering helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017688
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-XY121-2812
|Filename:
|DOD_111885876
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct SPIES Training at Fort Campbell, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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