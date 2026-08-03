GoPro Footage: Screaming Eagles Conduct SPIES Training at Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017688" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 4, 2026.



SPIES training teaches Soldiers how to rapidly enter or exit landing zones that are unsuitable for helicopter landings. During the training, multiple Soldiers wear harnesses attached to a rope suspended beneath a hovering helicopter.