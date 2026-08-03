Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division conduct training and experimentation during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 18-27, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017670
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-LV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111885756
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PC-C6 Wrap-up, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.