Team Aegis Sentinel from 2nd Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, participated and won first place at the Department of War competition Cyber Blue Zone 26-1 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 5, 2026. CBZ 26-1 is a multi-week competition where service members across the globe participate in realistic scenarios requiring them to detect and respond to adversarial activity, analyze cyber incidents, and reverse engineer malicious software, based on current Marine Corps operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017667
|VIRIN:
|260805-M-DR024-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111885728
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Network Battalion Team Aegis Sentinel Wins Cyber Blue Zone 26-1, by Cpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.