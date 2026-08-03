2nd Network Battalion Team Aegis Sentinel Wins Cyber Blue Zone 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Aegis Sentinel from 2nd Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, participated and won first place at the Department of War competition Cyber Blue Zone 26-1 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 5, 2026. CBZ 26-1 is a multi-week competition where service members across the globe participate in realistic scenarios requiring them to detect and respond to adversarial activity, analyze cyber incidents, and reverse engineer malicious software, based on current Marine Corps operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)