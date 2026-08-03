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    2nd Network Battalion Team Aegis Sentinel Wins Cyber Blue Zone 26-1

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Team Aegis Sentinel from 2nd Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, participated and won first place at the Department of War competition Cyber Blue Zone 26-1 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 5, 2026. CBZ 26-1 is a multi-week competition where service members across the globe participate in realistic scenarios requiring them to detect and respond to adversarial activity, analyze cyber incidents, and reverse engineer malicious software, based on current Marine Corps operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017667
    VIRIN: 260805-M-DR024-1001
    Filename: DOD_111885728
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    Cyber Defense
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    2d Net Bn
    competition
    CBZ 26-1

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