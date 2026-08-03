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    2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conducts squad live-fire exercise

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a squad live-fire exercise at House Creek Assault Course on Fort Hood, Texas, July 29, 2026. The Talking Guns exercise strengthened Troopers' ability to communicate, maneuver and employ direct-fire weapons in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017666
    VIRIN: 260729-A-RX991-1573
    Filename: DOD_111885724
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    2-12 Cav; First Team; Live-Fire; Squad; Readiness; Lethality

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