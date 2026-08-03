2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conducts squad live-fire exercise

Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a squad live-fire exercise at House Creek Assault Course on Fort Hood, Texas, July 29, 2026. The Talking Guns exercise strengthened Troopers' ability to communicate, maneuver and employ direct-fire weapons in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017666
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-RX991-1573
|Filename:
|DOD_111885724
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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