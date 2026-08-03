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    Newly commissioned South Dakota National Guard officer discusses Officer Candidate School experience

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    RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kinsey Schuchhardt 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Jena Swanson discusses her experience completing the South Dakota Army National Guard's traditional 18-month Officer Candidate School program following her commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid in Rapid City, South Dakota, July 25, 2026. Swanson, commissioned to the 211th Engineer Company, graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate and recipient of the Physical Fitness Award. During the interview, she reflects on the challenges of Officer Candidate School, leadership development and how the program prepared her to lead Soldiers while contributing to a ready and capable force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017659
    VIRIN: 260725-Z-HR682-1001
    Filename: DOD_111885506
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, Newly commissioned South Dakota National Guard officer discusses Officer Candidate School experience, by SGT Kinsey Schuchhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    South Dakota
    SDNG
    Officer Candidate School (OCS)
    Army National Guard
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Army Leadership Development

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