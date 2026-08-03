Newly commissioned South Dakota National Guard officer discusses Officer Candidate School experience

2nd Lt. Jena Swanson discusses her experience completing the South Dakota Army National Guard's traditional 18-month Officer Candidate School program following her commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid in Rapid City, South Dakota, July 25, 2026. Swanson, commissioned to the 211th Engineer Company, graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate and recipient of the Physical Fitness Award. During the interview, she reflects on the challenges of Officer Candidate School, leadership development and how the program prepared her to lead Soldiers while contributing to a ready and capable force.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017659
|VIRIN:
|260725-Z-HR682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111885506
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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