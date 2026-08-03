Newly commissioned South Dakota National Guard officer discusses Officer Candidate School experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017659" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2nd Lt. Jena Swanson discusses her experience completing the South Dakota Army National Guard's traditional 18-month Officer Candidate School program following her commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid in Rapid City, South Dakota, July 25, 2026. Swanson, commissioned to the 211th Engineer Company, graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate and recipient of the Physical Fitness Award. During the interview, she reflects on the challenges of Officer Candidate School, leadership development and how the program prepared her to lead Soldiers while contributing to a ready and capable force.