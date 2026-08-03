From The Ground UP

Soldiers assigned to the 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, establish a Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in support of Northern Strike 26-2. The TOC serves as the command hub, enabling leaders to coordinate operations, maintain situational awareness, and support mission success throughout one of the Department of Defense's premier reserve component readiness exercises.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017658
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-OE877-7460
|PIN:
|298001
|Filename:
|DOD_111885466
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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