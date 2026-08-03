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    From The Ground UP

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    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, establish a Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in support of Northern Strike 26-2. The TOC serves as the command hub, enabling leaders to coordinate operations, maintain situational awareness, and support mission success throughout one of the Department of Defense's premier reserve component readiness exercises.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017658
    VIRIN: 260805-A-OE877-7460
    PIN: 298001
    Filename: DOD_111885466
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, From The Ground UP, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #MSARNG
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    #298thCSSB
    #NorthernStrike26-2
    #CombatSupport

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