From The Ground UP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, establish a Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in support of Northern Strike 26-2. The TOC serves as the command hub, enabling leaders to coordinate operations, maintain situational awareness, and support mission success throughout one of the Department of Defense's premier reserve component readiness exercises.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)