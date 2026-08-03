2nd MAW assets (reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017657" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production was created to display the aircraft and equipment that 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing operates at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, August 5, 2026. U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW conducted various training exercises, enhancing overall readiness and conducting operations to demonstrate presence and power around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)