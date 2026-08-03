This video production was created to display the aircraft and equipment that 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing operates at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, August 5, 2026. U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW conducted various training exercises, enhancing overall readiness and conducting operations to demonstrate presence and power around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017657
|VIRIN:
|260805-M-WS036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111885444
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MAW assets (reel), by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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