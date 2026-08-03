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    2nd MAW assets (reel)

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    This video production was created to display the aircraft and equipment that 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing operates at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, August 5, 2026. U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW conducted various training exercises, enhancing overall readiness and conducting operations to demonstrate presence and power around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017657
    VIRIN: 260805-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111885444
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW assets (reel), by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ready, Lethal, Forward, Aviation, USMCNews, IIMEF

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