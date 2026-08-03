1st Infantry Division Soldiers Begin E3B Qualification with EFPA Testing

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualification at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 3, 2026. The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment serves as the first event of E3B testing, evaluating candidates' physical readiness before they advance to a series of rigorous tasks designed to assess technical proficiency, tactical competence, and individual readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon McNeal)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017655
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-VQ648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111885394
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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