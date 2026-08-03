1st Infantry Division Soldiers Begin E3B Qualification with EFPA Testing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualification at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 3, 2026. The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment serves as the first event of E3B testing, evaluating candidates' physical readiness before they advance to a series of rigorous tasks designed to assess technical proficiency, tactical competence, and individual readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon McNeal)