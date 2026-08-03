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    1st Infantry Division Soldiers Begin E3B Qualification with EFPA Testing

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandon McNeal 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) qualification at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 3, 2026. The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment serves as the first event of E3B testing, evaluating candidates' physical readiness before they advance to a series of rigorous tasks designed to assess technical proficiency, tactical competence, and individual readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon McNeal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017655
    VIRIN: 260805-A-VQ648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111885394
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

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    This work, 1st Infantry Division Soldiers Begin E3B Qualification with EFPA Testing, by SPC Brandon McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Physical Fitness Assessment
    EPFA
    1st Infantry Division
    Expert Infantryman Badge

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