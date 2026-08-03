A U.S. Army video highlighting the conclusion of Phase Three of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 5, 2026. Squads faced a Formal Board that included Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, U.S, Army Europe and Africa's senior enlisted leader, and completed a written examination, marking the final evaluations before the competition's closing ceremony. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017651
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-NX575-7405
|Filename:
|DOD_111885351
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 7 Vertical, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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