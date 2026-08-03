1st Armored Division maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division conduct routine maintenance on tactical vehicles and equipment to ensure operational readiness at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2026. Preventive maintenance helps maintain mission capability and supports the division's ability to deploy and operate whenever called upon. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Halani Broderick)