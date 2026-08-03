1st Armored Division maintenance

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division conduct routine maintenance on tactical vehicles and equipment to ensure operational readiness at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2026. Preventive maintenance helps maintain mission capability and supports the division's ability to deploy and operate whenever called upon. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Halani Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017650
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-UW996-8605
|Filename:
|DOD_111885322
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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