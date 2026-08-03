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    1st Armored Division maintenance

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Halani Broderick 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division conduct routine maintenance on tactical vehicles and equipment to ensure operational readiness at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2026. Preventive maintenance helps maintain mission capability and supports the division's ability to deploy and operate whenever called upon. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Halani Broderick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017650
    VIRIN: 260805-A-UW996-8605
    Filename: DOD_111885322
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st Armored Division maintenance, by SPC Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bliss

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