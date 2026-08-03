(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Ask a Soldier: The Army's New M7 Rifle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Adam Sikes 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    101st Airborne Second Brigade 2-502 Charger Company's Spc. Trey Wilson talks about his experience receiving training from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command's Materiel Fielding and Training Division Lethality team on the Army's new M7 rifle, and what he thinks Soldiers should know before they get one.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017649
    VIRIN: 260610-O-ER832-2963
    Filename: DOD_111885123
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask a Soldier: The Army's New M7 Rifle, by Adam Sikes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    TACOM
    lethality
    Rifle
    M7 Rifle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video