101st Airborne Second Brigade 2-502 Charger Company's Spc. Trey Wilson talks about his experience receiving training from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command's Materiel Fielding and Training Division Lethality team on the Army's new M7 rifle, and what he thinks Soldiers should know before they get one.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017649
|VIRIN:
|260610-O-ER832-2963
|Filename:
|DOD_111885123
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ask a Soldier: The Army's New M7 Rifle, by Adam Sikes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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