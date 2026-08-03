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    282d Combat Communications Squadron Communications Exercise

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    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Rueda 

    143d Airlift Wing

    282d Combat Communications Squadron participated in a global exercise utilizing high frequency communications systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017639
    VIRIN: 260805-Z-XT178-1001
    Filename: DOD_111884686
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 282d Combat Communications Squadron Communications Exercise, by SrA Daniel Rueda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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